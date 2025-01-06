Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARTV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $623,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,300,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTV opened at $10.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $17.31.

Artiva Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.24). Research analysts predict that Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARTV. HC Wainwright began coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

