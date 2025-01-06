Barclays PLC Purchases 105,269 Shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) by 283.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,269 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Innovid were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovid by 590.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Innovid during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Innovid during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Innovid by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Innovid during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JMP Securities cut Innovid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Innovid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Innovid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Innovid Price Performance

Shares of CTV stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. Innovid Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

