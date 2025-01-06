Barclays PLC Purchases 15,957 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) by 286.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FVCBankcorp were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,246,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,371,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.57 million, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Transactions at FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David W. Pijor sold 2,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 466,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,641. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

