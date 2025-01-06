Barclays PLC Takes Position in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Silvaco Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Silvaco Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silvaco Group by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Silvaco Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Guichard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $179,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,315.38. This represents a 30.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVCO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Silvaco Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Silvaco Group from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvaco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Silvaco Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $8.52 on Monday. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61.

Silvaco Group Profile

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

