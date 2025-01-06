Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.