BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in BILL by 612.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 55,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the third quarter valued at $422,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 26.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 294,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 61,471 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BILL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $88.24 on Monday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -267.39 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BILL from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $29,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at $59,685. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at $417,090.52. The trade was a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,823 shares of company stock worth $218,887. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

