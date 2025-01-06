Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Stock Price Down 16% – What’s Next?

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) fell 16% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01). 490,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 638,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 million, a PE ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.62.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.