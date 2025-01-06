Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 1,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 665.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $67.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,453. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $73.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.