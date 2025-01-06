Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 48,820 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 199.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 198,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,217. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

