Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 750 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,807,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 604,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,750,000 after buying an additional 309,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,982,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,082,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,656,000 after acquiring an additional 252,156 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth $10,260,000.
Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.15. 1,401,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,274. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
