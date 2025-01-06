Boltwood Capital Management Buys 1,050 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 384.0% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.14. 2,817,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,125. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.91. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

