Boltwood Capital Management Buys 160 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 136,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $76.67. 4,805,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,730,763. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.58 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.