Boltwood Capital Management Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,984.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,054,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,599 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Shares of EWG stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.35. 90,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,085. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $980.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

