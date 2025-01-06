Boltwood Capital Management Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 576.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.06. 12,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,141. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

