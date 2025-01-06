Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 2.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

Allstate Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.85. 477,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.80. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $148.23 and a 1 year high of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

