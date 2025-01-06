Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,002 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $44,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.48.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $167.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,385. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The stock has a market cap of $467.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.62 and a 200 day moving average of $160.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

