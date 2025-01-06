Boltwood Capital Management Has $365,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,668,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,019,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,396,000 after buying an additional 49,532 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,778,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,608,000 after buying an additional 168,341 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of EWT stock traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,341. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.