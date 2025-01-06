Boltwood Capital Management Has $498,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,072 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,435,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 180.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 28.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

PayPal Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $89.39. 2,298,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,179. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

