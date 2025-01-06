Boltwood Capital Management Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $53.03.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.