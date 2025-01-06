Boltwood Capital Management Invests $225,000 in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWC. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Syntrinsic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

EWC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.82. 1,153,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

