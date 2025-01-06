Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 14,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.33.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,810. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.