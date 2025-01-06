Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 35 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baird R W cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.65.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $293.84. 744,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,328. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,550. This represents a 44.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,688 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

