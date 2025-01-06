Boltwood Capital Management Raises Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,453 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,885,000 after buying an additional 2,224,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,425,000 after acquiring an additional 870,449 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in GSK by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,853,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,222,000 after purchasing an additional 342,365 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.7% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,953,602 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,623,000 after purchasing an additional 66,765 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 30.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,803,000 after purchasing an additional 833,080 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,944. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3928 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.70%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

