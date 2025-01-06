Boltwood Capital Management Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after buying an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after purchasing an additional 371,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,601 shares of company stock worth $40,755,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded up $7.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $366.26. 883,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,029. The stock has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.17, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.85. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.63.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

