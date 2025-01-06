Boltwood Capital Management Sells 109 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,030.95. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.12. 189,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,124. The company has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.31 and a 12 month high of $235.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

