Boltwood Capital Management Sells 109 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 741.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Boeing stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,980,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,449. The stock has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.34. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $233.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

