Boltwood Capital Management Sells 146 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.49. 649,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,775. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.55 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

