Boltwood Capital Management Sells 2,360 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 323.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,262,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,554.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after buying an additional 752,771 shares during the period.

SCHE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.90. 386,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

