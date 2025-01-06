Boltwood Capital Management Sells 2,385 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,002,000 after buying an additional 1,080,822 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 18,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 28,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.90. 12,323,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,263,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

