Boltwood Capital Management Sells 395 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,394. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.50 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.70. The firm has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

