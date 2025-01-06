Boltwood Capital Management Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.48 on Monday, hitting $296.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,446. The firm has a market cap of $444.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.57 and its 200 day moving average is $281.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $233.26 and a 1-year high of $302.95.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

