Boltwood Capital Management Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,760. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.52. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.37 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.