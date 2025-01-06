Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.54% of Booking worth $896,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Booking by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 342,723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,929,000 after buying an additional 233,052 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 75.9% in the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 0.4 %

BKNG stock opened at $4,903.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5,029.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,322.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market cap of $162.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,945.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.