Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,972.75.

Shares of BKNG traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4,897.94. 88,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,500. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5,029.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,322.82. The company has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

