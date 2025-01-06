Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 1.9% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 206,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 242,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,038.74. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. This trade represents a 19.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,989 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,261. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.10. 597,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.30. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $91.93. The company has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.