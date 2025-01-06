Bowie Capital Management LLC Has $86.81 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 465,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,753 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.5% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $86,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 525,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $97,894,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 78,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $224.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.05 and a 52 week high of $233.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.