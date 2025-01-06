BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

BBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $28.12 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $93,135.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,116.78. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $613,787.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,751,697.63. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

