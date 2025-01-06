Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $138.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $573,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,230.47. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $92.07 and a 12 month high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

