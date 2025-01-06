Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Sells £43,477.92 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,308 ($16.25), for a total transaction of £43,477.92 ($54,029.97).

Rebecca Napier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Rebecca Napier bought 12 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,306 ($16.23) per share, for a total transaction of £156.72 ($194.76).

On Friday, October 18th, Rebecca Napier purchased 12 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,283 ($15.94) per share, with a total value of £153.96 ($191.33).

BVIC traded up GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,311 ($16.29). 1,261,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,717. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,570.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,291.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,263.55. Britvic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 770 ($9.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,333 ($16.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

