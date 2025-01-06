Brokerages Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target at $5.25

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.90 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $958.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $812.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.35 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

