Brokerages Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) PT at C$30.25

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.25.

OR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$17.41 and a 1 year high of C$29.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -52.00%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$270,331.00. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

