Brokerages Set Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) PT at $11.43

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.43.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 60,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $604,588.05. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 168,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,236.58. This trade represents a 26.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew R. Dobson sold 2,908 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $28,876.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,958 shares in the company, valued at $833,702.94. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 207,254 shares of company stock worth $2,041,628 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 6,484,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,327 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP lifted its position in Zuora by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 4,058,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after acquiring an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,302,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 2,949,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,423,000 after purchasing an additional 219,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Zuora has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

