Brokers Set Expectations for UGI’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UGI in a report released on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for UGI’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UGI’s FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UGI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

UGI stock opened at $28.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.21. UGI has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 42.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,938 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,537,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,014,000 after purchasing an additional 788,457 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,024,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,267,000 after acquiring an additional 356,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,630,000 after acquiring an additional 808,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.97%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

