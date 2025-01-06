Burkett Financial Services LLC Acquires 221 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.35. 6,597,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,832,322. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.17%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.