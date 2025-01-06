Burkett Financial Services LLC Acquires 355 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.4% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HEFA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,595 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

