Burkett Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $973,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 183,803 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VT traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $119.78. 898,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.14 and a one year high of $123.64.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

