Burkett Financial Services LLC Has $17.94 Million Holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL)

Burkett Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Burkett Financial Services LLC owned 0.89% of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF worth $17,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAGL. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 477,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 160,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,850,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,404,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 68.6% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EAGL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 47,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,873. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31.

About Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

