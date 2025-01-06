Burkett Financial Services LLC Has $47,000 Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 556.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.77. 157,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,884. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.1587 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

