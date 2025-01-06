Burkett Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF accounts for 8.0% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $19,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $246,000. Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 38,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBEF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.07. 234,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,068. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60.

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

