Burkett Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,041 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.4% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 108,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 71,251 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 459,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 305,036 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,393 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.21. 1,742,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,539. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $23.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

